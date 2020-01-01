‘Tonali will snub PSG and Barcelona in favour of Juventus or Inter’ – Cellino expects midfielder to remain in Italy

The enigmatic owner of Serie A outfit Brescia is not expecting one of European football’s hottest prospects to leave his homeland this summer

Sandro Tonali is wanted by and , Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has revealed, but he expects the highly-rated 20-year-old to snub switches outside of his homeland in favour of linking up with either or .

One of European football’s hottest prospects has generated rumours of a big-money move for some time now. His potential has been noted by leading sides across the continent, with Liverpool among those said to be keen on taking him to the Premier League.

PSG boast the financial muscle to compete with any side on the planet and had been keen on adding Tonali to their midfield unit alongside his fellow Italian Marco Verratti. Barca have also explored the possibility of adding another ball-playing option to their engine room.

Cellino, though, believes Tonali will ignore the interest being shown in him from Parc des Princes and Camp Nou as he waits on a suitable offer being tabled from Milan or Turin.

Brescia’s enigmatic president told Corriere dello Sport: “[PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] would like him in Paris, he wrote to me today, but Tonali doesn't want to go to .

“Inter and Juve are the destinations he prefers. [ president Aurelio] De Laurentiis has offered me 40 million, wants him too, but his destiny is pretty much written.

“Before Covid, Barcelona had offered 65 million plus two very interesting young players, one was a full-back. I believe that the Catalans received an answer they didn't like, and not from Tonali.

“I'm not dealing with anyone. There are still 12 games to play and the boy must remain calm"

While Brescia, who sit bottom of ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign in , are resigned to the fact that Tonali will soon be heading to pastures new, they are also preparing to part with Mario Balotelli.

Cellino considers the mercurial 29-year-old, who has struggled to settle anywhere over recent years, to be a lost cause, adding: “I tried it, Mario did the rest. Brescia, the return to the national team, home, his mother, brothers, friends, I thought that conditions were all there. There is nothing more we can do.

“Mario lives above the rules, or with rules of his own, you tell him one thing and he does another.

“[Mino] Raiola occasionally asks me to give him a hand to see if he can find another team, but I already have my own problems. The team is distanced from him right now. We are not talking about a kid, Mario is nearly thirty!”