Todd Boehly dialling back Chelsea involvement after disastrous first season as club co-owner

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly set to reduce his participation within the club after a first full season to forget in west London.

Boehly suffered disastrous first full season

Has decided to step back involvement

Will leave to sporting directors Stewart and Winstanley

WHAT HAPPENED? The American businessman named himself director of football immediately after a successful takeover at Stamford Bridge in May 2022, before overseeing two disastrous transfer windows of lavish spending on inadequate signings. Bloomberg writes that Boehly's entourage labelled his involvement at "50 per cent" in those opening months, something which has since dropped to "20 per cent" following the shift of responsibility to sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now, ahead of a crucial summer of transfers in which Chelsea will aim to make up the £121 million ($150m) in annual losses for 2021-22 while also strengthening in key areas of the pitch, Bloomberg notes that Boehly will take more of a back seat role. The American is reportedly content to leave the affairs to the club's aforementioned sporting directors, leaving him free to work on other "commercial ventures".

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news will be well received among the Chelsea faithful, as Boehly's overbearing involvement had reared its ugly head on a number of occasions this season, causing some fans to come to blows with the American at Stamford Bridge. Not only should this encourage a more focused transfer approach, but it may allow incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino an element of freedom that was not always afforded to previous manager Graham Potter.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It looks set to be another busy window at Stamford Bridge, although largely in the area of outgoing transfers. The first job for Stewart, Winstanley and Co. will be to somehow tie down Mason Mount to a new deal, as Europe's elite clubs begin to circle for his signature.