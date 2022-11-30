Timothy Weah: Nobody believed in the USMNT before we beat Iran!

United States men's national team forward Timothy Weah claimed people underestimated the squad before it booked a place in the World Cup knockouts.

USMNT defeated Iran 1-0

Would have been eliminated without win

Will play the Netherlands next

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah earned a start against Iran, and he said the doubters of his team motivated players in the high-stakes game. Christian Pulisic scored the decisive goal before the USMNT held off Iranian advances in the final minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always say it's us against the world," Weah told FOX. "Cause no one believed that the U.S. could play good football. We're just here trying to show the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not generally known as sporting underdogs, the World Cup presents a rare us-vs-them mindset for the nation that players have seemingly embraced. The Stars and Stripes will not be favored against the Netherlands, which could further fuel Weah and Co.

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT's round of 16 match against the Netherlands will be their sixth all-time meeting but the first in a competitive match

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? Debate remains over the USMNT's best attacking trio, but given manager Gregg Berhalter's recent lineups, Weah will be expected to start against the Netherlands.