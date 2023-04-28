No more Three! Chelsea lining up sponsorship replacement as German insurer Allianz among suitors for new shirt deal

Chelsea are in talks with German insurance company Allianz over becoming the Premier League club's main shirt sponsor next season.

  • Chelsea deal with Three to expire
  • Blues in talks with several companies
  • Prospects may be damaged by terrible season

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's deal with current shirt sponsors Three comes to an end after this season and the Blues have held talks with a few companies about replacing the mobile phone company, according to Sky.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sponsorship with Three is said to net Chelsea around £40 million and Chelsea's co-owner Todd Boehly believes they can land a bigger deal. However, an Allianz spokesperson told Sky: "This is not an imminent deal for us."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's troubles on the field this season could hinder their hopes of getting a more lucrative deal. The Blues sit 11th in the Premier League this season and will not feature in the Champions League next term, which may damage their commercial prospects for the near future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mateo Kovacic Chelsea 2022-23Getty ImagesChelsea fans Three sponsorship logoGetty ImagesFederico Chiesa Juventus warm-up w/ Allianz logo 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Frank Lampard's team are next in action on May 2 when they take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

