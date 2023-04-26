Thomas Partey gets away with one! Why officials failed to award Man City a penalty in huge Arsenal clash despite VAR review - explained

Thomas Partey brought down Kevin De Bruyne in the opening minutes at the Etihad but escaped conceding a spot-kick.

Partey brought down De Bruyne

Man City appeal for a penalty

No spot-kick awarded

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City thought they had won a penalty in the opening minutes of their crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad. Partey stepped across De Bruyne just inside the penalty area as he was about to take a shot and both players went to ground.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The appeals were waved away on the pitch by referee Michael Oliver, who awarded a free-kick to Arsenal instead. VAR also deemed that the decision not to award the penalty was not an obvious error.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne may not have won a penalty but he did go on to break the deadlock. The Belgian took the ball from Erling Haaland, before running through and firing a low shot past Aaron Ramsdale after just seven minutes.

WHAT'S NEXT: Manchester City head to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Tuesday against Chelsea at the Emirates.