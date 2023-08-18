No more punditry work for Thierry Henry! Arsenal legend set to take over as France Under-21 coach

According to a source, Thierry Henry appears to have won the race for the France U21 coaching job.

Henry to take over U-21 France team

To replace Sylvain Ripoll

Likely to head team at Olympics

WHAT HAPPENED? As per a Le Parisien report, there is strong confidence within the French publication that the renowned former French forward will step in to replace the recently removed Sylvain Ripoll as the head coach of the France U21 national team. The French Football Federation decided to part ways with the former Lorient head coach following a disappointing exit at the hands of Ukraine in the quarter-final stage of the 2023 U21 Euros.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Discussions between Henry and the French Footbal Federation are reportedly in the advanced stages, with an agreement expected to be reached very soon. Le Parisien even goes to the extent of stating that Henry has personally informed his close relatives about his upcoming role in coaching Les Bleuets. Other contenders for the position included Julien Stéphan, Sabri Lamouchi, and Jocelyn Gourvennec.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having turned 46 on August 17, Henry is anticipated to relinquish a number of his advertising and television commitments. Currently, he serves as a Ligue 1 analyst for Amazon Prime Video Sport and co-hosts CBS Sports Golazo during Champions League nights. The formal announcement of Henry's appointment as the fresh manager for the France U21 team is expected to be made by the French Football Association in the upcoming days.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENRY? The former French footballer, who was part of the France team that won the 1998 World Cup, will have the responsibility of guiding the France U21 team in the football competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Henry's debut match as the manager of France U21 is scheduled for September 11th, when his team will go up against Slovenia as a part of their efforts to qualify for the 2025 U21 European Championships.