'I am deeply disappointed' - Thibaut Courtois blasts Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco for comments on captaincy snub after leaving international duty

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco after comments about his alleged national team walk-out.

Courtois left Belgium camp

Lukaku handed captaincy after De Bruyne injured

Tedesco details walk-out, but Courtois reveals injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Tedesco opted to hand the captain's armband to striker Romelu Lukaku for Belgium's recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Austria, which they drew 1-1. The manager, who was installed as Roberto Martinez's replacement after the 2022 World Cup, then claimed Courtois reacted angrily to the decision before quitting international duty, saying in a press conference: "Together we decided that Romelu would be captain against Austria and Thibaut tomorrow against Estonia. That was OK for everyone but after the match he [Courtois] suddenly wanted to talk to me and said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt offended. From the beginning I tried to show him the appreciation he deserves. In my eyes he is the best goalkeeper in the world. I love him as a goalkeeper, but also as a human being. I am shocked.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Courtois has now fired back at the coach's claims in a lengthy post on Instagram, writing: "This afternoon I was surprised to hear the coach's press conference. I want to make it clear that it is not the first time or the last time that I talk to a coach about issues related to a locker room, but it is the first time that someone decides to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach's assessments do not fit with reality.

"In that conversation I asked him, not for direct benefit, to explain and make decisions to avoid situations that in the past have harmed us while always looking for the general benefit. To be or not to be the national team captain is neither a whim nor a random decision, it should be his decision and that is what I tried to convey to him.

"Unfortunately I did not achieve my purpose. I insist that in no case have I demanded anything and that I have spoken to my team-mate Romelu Lukaku to clarify any circumstances related to this situation. At the same time I want to make it clear that I did not have any discussion on any similar subject with any team-mate, as has been claimed.

"Furthermore, yesterday afternoon I underwent a check-up for a problem in my right knee. The medical team of my Club and the national team were in contact and reviewed all the corresponding material to make the decision to leave the training camp."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Tedesco has denied that Courtois departed due to an injury, adding: “I wish I could say it’s an injury but I can’t lie. I always try to protect players but that’s impossible in this situation. I tried to tell him to hold on for two more days.”

Kevin De Bruyne's injury left the coach with this decision to make and it remains to be seen what ramifications the saga could have for Courtois' international future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Gettyimages

WHAT NEXT FOR BELIGUM? The Red Devils will play Estonia on Tuesday without their first-choice goalkeeper, Courtois, and then have a break until September.