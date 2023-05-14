Thiago Silva posted a lengthy thank you message to Chelsea fans as rumours of a potential exit from Stamford Bridge gather momentum.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea fans unveiled several banners honouring Silva before their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and the Brazilian defender posted a lengthy thank you message on social media after the game. Rumours have be swirling suggesting that the veteran defender could return to Fluminense.

WHAT THEY SAID: Silva posted a message to his Twitter that read: "I would like to say thank you for so much affection and respect for me and my family!! I know the season is not over yet, but we didn't make a season that Chelsea deserves, and I'm truly sorry about that! But even so, I'm honoured in this way by the supporters. It's very rewarding and you can be sure that I will be blue for the rest of my life!! I love you with all my strength. Thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that should Silva wish to leave this summer the club would not stand in his way. He penned a new deal in February, tying him to the club for another season, however the excellent form of Levi Colwill on loan at Brighton, and Silva's service to the club, mean the Blueswould be willing to part ways with the defender should he favour a return to Brazil.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the speculation, the player's wife, Belle Silva, insisted the pair would be remaining in London for the foreseeable future. After the Forest match, she shared a video on Instagram, with the caption: "Thank you to every single one that came to me for a picture or a song. We are VERY happy here. We are staying."

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA & CHELSEA? The Blues have just three Premier League games left, facing Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle in the final weeks of the season.