‘Thiago isn’t the best fit for Liverpool’ – Former Reds defender Enrique questions interest in Bayern Munich midfielder

The former Reds defender considers a Spain international to be “unbelievable”, but is not convinced that he would be the best use of money this summer

Thiago Alcantara may be an “unbelievable” player, concedes Jose Enrique, but that does not make the midfielder the “best fit” for .

A move to Anfield for the international has been mooted ahead of the next transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has pieced together a Premier League title-winning squad at Anfield, but the German tactician is aware of the need to strive for continuous improvement. That means further bolstering his ranks if the right opportunity presents itself.

More teams

Thiago may fit into that category, with the Reds in the market for more energy and creativity in their engine room.

Bayern concede that a player they have been unable to tie to fresh terms may decide to leave the Allianz Arena as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

Enrique admits that players of such quality will always be welcome on Merseyside, but the former Reds defender is not convinced that the 29-year-old would be the best use of any funds made available to Klopp.

He told Stadium Astro: “If they get him, definitely he’s going there because Klopp has called him and told him he’s going to be a starting player often.

“I believe he will be a very, very good player for us but how much do you want to spend on this player and for how many years is he going to perform in your team? That’s what you have to look at as well.

Article continues below

“I’m not sure it would be the best fit, but he’s an unbelievable player, there’s no doubt about that, and he would make the starting line-up."

Klopp was quizzed on his supposed interest in Thiago after seeing Liverpool edge past 2-0 in their most recent Premier League outing.

His response has helped to keep the rumour mill ticking over, with the Reds boss saying: “Would you be surprised if I don’t give an answer on that? Just because I never answer these kind of questions. Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of other players out there, I like (him) a lot - but that’s all I have to say about that.”