‘Thiago doesn’t fit into Klopp’s system’ – Bayern stay a better choice than Liverpool move, says Ziege

The former Reds star is a big fan of the talented Spain international, but is not convinced that he would thrive in English football at Anfield

Thiago Alcantara has been warned that he may not fit “the Premier League and the Jurgen Klopp style of playing”, with Christian Ziege suggesting an extended stay at should be favoured over a switch to .

A move to Anfield for the Spain international continues to be mooted ahead of the next transfer window.

Bayern have been unable to tie Thiago down to fresh terms, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

That has the champions reluctantly accepting that sales may have to be sanctioned, with David Alaba – who has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea – another to have slipped into that category.

Ziege can appreciate why Liverpool would have their eyes on Thiago, as the Premier League title winners seek to bring more graft and guile into their midfield.

The former Reds star is, however, not convinced that accepting a new challenge on Merseyside would be the best career call for the talented 29-year-old.

“I have to say I love this player,” Ziege told CaughtOffside.

“He is a fantastic player but I’m not sure he fits into the Premier League and the Klopp style of playing.

“I think where he is, Bayern Munich, is a good place for him. Or maybe a Spanish team.

“I’m not 100% sure [about him joining Liverpool], although he is a fantastic player so he will handle it somehow.

“I’m just not 100% sure it’s right for him.”

Liverpool have already passed on one Bundesliga raid in 2020, with Germany international striker Timo Werner allowed to leave RB Leipzig for Chelsea.

Ziege was slightly puzzled by that call from Klopp, given the need for greater attacking depth at Anfield, but can appreciate why the Reds may be exploring other options.

He added: “In the first place I was thinking ‘why is he going to ? And why is Liverpool not trying harder to get him?'

“But I think Chelsea is working through big changes and making progress through (Frank) Lampard … bringing in good new players, good young players, having success at the moment in the Premier League.

“So it might be the right decision for him. If you come to Liverpool you have (Roberto) Firmino, (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, and it might be really difficult to get a place.

“Liverpool obviously have good forwards, fantastic forwards, (but) at some stage it has to be changed, get another good player to push those guys who are there.

“Every story ends at some point. The bigger the success you have, the more you have to think about the next step.”