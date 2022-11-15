'They don't care about the club' - Ronaldo takes aim at Man Utd owners the Glazers

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Glazer family does not care about Manchester United, in the latest snippet of his interview with Piers Morgan.

WHAT HAPPENED? As his interview with Piers Morgan continues to be released in short clips, Ronaldo admitted to Morgan that he does not feel as though the Glazers care about United and stated that he has had no contact with them.

WHAT HE SAID: Sitting down on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 37-year-old said: "The owners of the club, listen, the Glazers, they don't care about the club - I mean professional sport.

"As you know Manchester (United) is a marketing club, they will get its money from the marketing. The sports, they don't really care in my opinion."

Asked by Morgan if he had ever spoken to them, Ronaldo responded 'never' and added: "The fans are always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players we want the best for the club, I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United, this is why I love this club.

"But you have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester (United) to reach the top level, as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazer family's ownership of the club has long been to the resent of most United fans. A breakaway club formed in response to their 2005 purchase and several protests have been staged against their ownership, with anti-Glazer chants regularly heard in the stands once again this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old's gripes continue to be heard as more of his interview with Morgan is released.