'They didn't adapt' - Van Gaal explains tactical plan that allowed Netherlands to breeze past USMNT

Louis van Gaal revealed that his tactical plan of utilising the flanks paid off against USMNT as his side eased into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Van Gaal reveals tactical plan

USMNT couldn't 'adjust'

Netherlands beat USA 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Denzel Dumfries provided the assists for the first two Dutch goals that were netted by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind. Both were created via delightful low crosses from the right flank, while Dumfries himself scored the third goal from Blind's inch-perfect cross from the opposite side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Van Gaal said: "Team USA didn't adjust, they didn't adapt. We based a tactical plan on that (targeting the flanks) that probably allowed us to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch manager also warned his team against losing the ball too many times against USMNT. He said: "In the first half we were dispossessed so much and it was not necessary. That’s simply not acceptable at a World Cup. If you play top-notch countries, you simply can’t make those mistakes."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal's side next take on Argentina in a World Cup quarter-final clash on December 9.