'It'll be there for life' - France star Kolo Muani admits he's still haunted by miss in dying embers of World Cup final defeat to Argentina

France forward Randal Kolo Muani says he will never get over his crucial miss in the last minutes of the World Cup final loss to Argentina last month.

Attacker had great chance late on

Saw his effort saved by Martinez

Says he keeps watching replay

WHAT HAPPENED? With the two teams tied at 3-3 and the second half of extra time nearing its end, Kolo Muani found himself through on goal. But the Eintracht Frankfurt star saw his effort saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, putting an end to a golden chance that still haunts the 24-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I still watch it, I know it off by heart. In my head, I said to myself: 'Randal, you have to shoot now'. I tried to shoot towards the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save. But there were other options," he said to beIN Sports.

"I could have lobbed him, or find Kylian Mbappe [to the left]. But in the moment, I didn't see him. It's only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It's too late. It still sticks in my throat and it'll be there for life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's save ensured the final went on to a penalty shootout, which Argentina won. Although Kolo Muani converted his spot kick, it was not enough to keep France in contention as the South American side went on to win 4-2.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MUANI? The attacker will hope to continue his excellent form for Eintracht Frankfurt when they take on struggling Hertha Berlin on Saturday.