The University of Western Cape close to Caf Champions League quarter-final after historic win over Aigles de la Medina

The Blues and Gold are close to making it into the last eight of the prestigious continental competition after a vital victory.

Debutants University of Western Cape have revived their chances of advancing to the next phase of the Caf Women's Champions League after a 2-0 win over Aigles de la Medina on Tuesday evening at the Ben Ahmed El Abdi Stadium.

Molatelo Kobo and Ntobifikile Ndlovu were the heroines for the debutants who had lost their initial Group A game against TP Mazembe by the same margin.

Aigles de la Medina had also lost their initial game against AS FAR 3-0 and needed a win in their second chance to stand a chance of making it to the next stage.

It was the South African side who started the game well, but Khanya Xesi and her skipper Amogelang Motau missed good chances to give their team an early lead. Sibulele Holweni was another player who was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity to find the back of the net within the first 20 minutes.

The first half ended goalless despite The University of Western Cape having a lion's share of possession and chances.

Ndlovu thought she had scored three minutes after the pause, but her effort was scrapped after VAR's intervention.

However, two minutes later, the UWC were not to be denied; Ronnel Donnelly and Fikile Magama played nice short passes that were fully capitalised by Kobo to hand the Hollywoodbets Super League a deserved lead.

It could have been 2-0 in the 55th minute but Holweni's effort hit the crossbar and bounced to safety.

UWC managed to get a vital second goal in the 66th minute thanks to a rocket from Ndlovu who had received a precise pass from Koketso Mamabolo and sealed their first-ever win in the competition.

The next assignment for the University of Western Cape will be against AS FAR on Friday where a win will be enough to send them through depending on their direct rivals' results.