'The best decision is for me to leave Man Utd' - Mason Greenwood releases statement after Red Devils confirm striker isn't returning to club

Mason Greenwood has issued a statement, confirming that he has agreed with Manchester United that he should leave the club.

Greenwood has been suspended since January 2022, when he was arrested. In October 2022, he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The United forward denied all the charges.

All charges against him were dropped in February, due to "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction", as per the Crown Prosecution Service.

United and Greenwood have now both posted statements, confirming that his career will continue away from the club.

The striker has been training for a return to the game, and has also been linked with potential loan moves to Serie A.

It remains to be seen where Greenwood will end up, but it appears he will now work with the club to find a new opportunity. It is also unclear if United will receive some kind of transfer fee.

A statement from Greenwood was released at the same time as United's, confirming his departure.

He said: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

"Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood played 129 times for United and also won one England cap.