Ten Hag warns Man Utd wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho not to 'lose focus' during World Cup break

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has urged Alejandro Garnacho to maintain his focus during the World Cup break after his winning goal on Sunday.

Garnacho scored winning goal vs Fulham

Has impressed so far for United

Ten Hag warned him not to lose focus

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has enjoyed an increase in playing time at United in recent weeks and repaid Ten Hag for the trust he has put in him by scoring the winning goal in the dying seconds of their 2-1 win against Fulham. The winger will now have some time off as he will not compete at the World Cup and the coach has warned him not to get lazy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This shows what talent can do but it is still a long way to go," Ten Hag said. "He has to keep his feet on the ground. He has to do much more investment. Big players know that, young players don't know. Now it's a four-week break, that's already a danger for him, because he now has momentum.

"Let's see how he's coming back. We have to manage that with him. His attitude is good and I'm certain he will have an impact. The danger is four weeks, no games, lose focus, less investment. It's only when he stays on the same attitude that he's working the last three, four or five weeks the process will keep going and his progress will keep going. If not, it goes the other way around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho's goal on Sunday was his first in the Premier League. The Argentina Under-20 player has now featured eight times for United in all competitions this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? At the age of 18 years and 135 days, Garnacho is the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League since April 2009, when another United player, Federico Macheda, did so against Aston Villa.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After the World Cup, Garnacho will hope to make another appearance for United when they take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup on December 20.