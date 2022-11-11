Ten Hag provides cryptic update on Man Utd outcast Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has provided a cryptic update on full-back Aaron Wan Bissaka ahead of his team's final game before the World Cup.

Wan Bissaka out of favour

Unlikely to replace suspended Dalot

Ten Hag offers vague explanation

WHAT HAPPENED? Wan Bissaka has only managed four minutes of first-team action this season under Ten Hag at Man Utd. The manager has been asked about the full-back's lack of game time and has offered a cryptic response on why the 24-year-old has been sidelined for the majority of the campaign so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Aaron Wan-Bissaka: he struggles as well but in a different side. Some injuries, some illnesses, so he was also often not available but doesn't have a real big problem," he told reporters. "So it's about him to get really fit and to make competition with Diogo for the second half of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diogo Dalot has been Ten Hag's first choice right-back this season, but the Portugal international is suspended for Sunday's trip to Fulham. Wan Bissaka is an option to come into the team but, given his lack of action this season, it seems more likely Ten Hag will go with either Tyrell Malacia or Victor Lindelof instead.

DID YOU KNOW? Coming into this weekend's games, only the top three of Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Manchester United this season. However, the Red Devils have conceded 19 goals, the most of any side in the top eight at the start of the weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side play their final match before the World Cup break against Fulham on Sunday.