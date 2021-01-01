Ten Hag signs extended contract as Ajax manager in fresh blow to Spurs search for new boss

The Dutch coach has been heavily linked with the job at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however he has instead penned a new deal in Amsterdam

Erik Ten Hag has signed a new deal as manager of Ajax, in what looks like a fresh blow to Tottenham in their search for a new boss.

The Dutch coach had been tipped as the bookies' favourite to succeed Jose Mourinho in the Spurs hotseat next season, following the Portuguese coach's sacking by the Premier League outfit.

However Ten Hag has instead agreed fresh terms with the Eredivisie giants, with an extended contract until 2023.

