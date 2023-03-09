Tears for Wout Weghorst! Man Utd striker overcome with emotion after ending goal drought against Real Betis

An emotional Wout Weghorst struggled to hold back the tears as he ended his Manchester United goal drought against Real Betis on Thursday.

Weghorst put United 4-1 up

First goal since late January

Striker overcome with emotion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman hadn't scored for his new club since 25 January but showed adequate predatory instincts late on. Weghorst reacted quickest to Claudio Bravo's save from Scott McTominay's initial effort, after some industrious play down the right from substitute Facundo Pellistri. The striker then ran to the corner in jubilant celebration and was soon flocked by his United team-mates, as the emotion of ending his goal drought was clear for all to see.

More to follow...