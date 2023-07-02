'I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard' - Liverpool's £60m new boy Dominik Szoboszlai explains why he picked No.8 jersey after transfer from RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that his Steven Gerrard-inspired tattoo was the reason behind his decision to pick the No.8 shirt at Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday Liverpool confirmed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m. The Hungarian international is the second signing of the summer for Jurgen Klopp's side, after Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton for an initial fee of £35m.

WHAT THEY SAID: Szoboszlai has chosen to wear the number eight shirt at Anfield, one made famous by club legend Steven Gerrard. Speaking in his first interview with his new club, the 22-year-old explained his decision. "Not a special reason but of course it’s a great number, a lot of great players had this number. And also I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard, what he said – I don’t even remember when but before. It was also a reason why."

The quote in question - tattooed in Hungarian - reads: “Talent is a blessing from God, but without incredible will and humility, it is worthless.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aside from the history of the club, manager Jurgen Klopp was another reason why Szoboszlai decided to join Liverpool. "As I said I think in 2020, [he is] one of the best coaches in the world," he told Liverpoolfc.com. "How he acts next to the pitch – like he would [be] playing with the guys – [I] liked it really a lot. Also how he did in the last years, what he achieved with this club, [I] was also really impressed. I’m looking forward to working with him."

WHAT NEXT FOR SZOBOSZLAI?: The new signing will report for pre-season on July 11 along with Liverpool's other international stars. The Hungarian midfielder could pull on the famous red shirt for the first time when Liverpool take on Karlsruher on July 19 in their first pre-season friendly. The Reds will begin their Premier League campaign with a tricky trip to Chelsea on August 13.