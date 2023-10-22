'I don't want to take that syrup!' - Papu Gomez brutally mocked by Jose Mourinho after two-year ban for doping as Roma boss responds to Europa League jibe from Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning team-mate

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has brutally mocked Papu Gomez after seeing the World Cup winner issued with a two-year ban for a failed doping test.

Gomez taunted Mourinho

Roma beat Gomez's Monza in Serie A

Mourinho had stinging response for Gomez

WHAT HAPPENED? The Roma manager's comments arrived after Gomez, who lifted the World Cup alongside Messi after Argentina's run to glory at Qatar 2022, taunted Mourinho openly in the media last week. The Monza player was part of the Sevilla squad that beat Roma in the Europa League final last season. Gomez said: “Mourinho? I only have one memory of him and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him a few months ago.”

Gomez has since been hit with a two-year-ban from football for breaching doping regulations, and Mourinho couldn't resist taking a swipe at the Argentina international in the aftermath of Roma's 1-0 win against Monza in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Gomez? He didn't play in the Europa League final, I think he played against Juventus with positive control, but I don't want to take that syrup otherwise I'll be in trouble too," the Roma boss told a post-match press conference. "I don't remember playing against him in the Europa League final. What happened to him isn't my problem, dealing with the subject would put me in difficulty."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gomez released his first public statement since the doping ban announcement on Sunday, claiming that the positive result came about because he "accidentally ingested" cough medicine while trying to treat his son. The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram: "I confirm that I received word from the Spanish anti-doping commission that my licence is suspended for a period of two years. I always not just rigorously respected all the rules, but also stood up as a strong defender of clean sport and sporting behaviour, condemning categorically any forms of doping. I never, nor do I intend to, relied on a banned practice. The presumed violation originates from the presence of Terbutaline in my system, which I accidentally ingested with a spoonful of cough syrup for my son, to alleviate his cough. It is important to specify that Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and in no way does it improve performance in football. Without getting into the situation, I have asked my lawyers to look into the suggestion the disciplinary case was not treated according to the norms. I finally wish to thank all those who showed me affection and support during these difficult moments of my professional life."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's side will now prepare for their upcoming clashes against both Slavia Prague and Inter Milan. The former Chelsea boss is set to be absent from the touchline for the latter game, after being sent off for his conduct against Monza following Roma's late winner.