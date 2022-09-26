Sweden vs Slovenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Sweden welcome Slovenia to face them at Friends Arena in a Group B4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sweden vs Slovenia date & kick-off time

Game: Sweden vs Slovenia Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sweden vs Slovenia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

Sweden squad & team news

It has been a dismal Nations League campaign for Sweden, with just three points to their name, and they find themselves poised for the drop to the C tier.

But this last game means destiny remains in their own hands, with the chance to turn the corner. Victory would secure safety - any other result will condemn them.

Position Players Goalkeepers Olsen, Linde, Nordfeldt, Wahlstedt Defenders Andersson, Lindelöf, Hien, Gudmundsson, Augustinsson, Ousou, Kurtulus, Sundgren Midfielders Claesson, Cajuste, Forsberg, Karlström, Wålemark, Elanga, Svanberg, Olsson, Kulusevski Forwards Isak, Gyökeres, Quaison

Slovenia squad and team news

Two points ahead of their hosts, Slovenia will likely feel hard done by if they fail to cling on for a result in this encounter - but that is what they must do.

A draw will be enough, but knowing their hosts must chase the win, do they fight fire with fire or shut up shop at the back?