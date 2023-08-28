Swap Scott McTominay for Ryan Gravenberch? Bayern target midfielder amid Man Utd's interest in Dutch star

- Bayern considering move for McTominay
- United keen on Gravenberch
- Erik ten Hag desperate to sign new midfielder
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, Bayern are seriously considering making a move for United man McTominay, as Thomas Tuchel wants a new deep-lying midfielder. At the same time, United are eyeing up 21-year-old Gravenberch as Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster his midfield options.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been in the market for a new midfielder all summer and have been heavily linked to Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. Ten Hag's side are currently reliant on Casemiro, but a deal is yet to be done with just days remaining of the transfer window.
WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY AND GRAVENBERCH? Gravenberch would certainly play more at Old Trafford than he does at the Allianz Arena, but he is likely to command a much higher fee than McTominay. That makes a straight swap highly unlikely.