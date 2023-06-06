Is the Super League finally dead? Juventus draft letter to Barcelona & Real Madrid announcing intention to quit European breakaway project

The beleaguered European Super League was dealt a further blow as it was reported that Juventus have also communicated their desire to resign.

Juve send letter to Barca and Real Madrid

Only three clubs remained after disastrous launch

Italian giant face domestic probes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish news agency EFE, reported on Tuesday that Juve, one of the three remaining proponents of the European Super League that was launched in April 2021, had written to Real Madrid and Barcelona announcing their intention to resign from the project. It was also reported that UEFA had threatened the trio with a ban from European club competition if they did not withdraw from the project.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian giant's withdrawal has dealt a further blow to an idea that has long been on life support after its disastrous unveiling saw most of the founding members immediately abandoning the proposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With reference to the reports that appeared in today's press, Juventus Football Club confirms that it has sent a communication to the other two clubs that, like Juventus, have not exercised their withdrawal from the Super League Project (Barcelona and Real Madrid) in order to initiate a period of discussion between the three clubs regarding the possible exit of Juventus from the Super League Project.

"The Company will proceed with any communications required by law at the outcome of the discussions and evaluations regarding the above, specifying that many of the reconstructions reported in the press regarding the contents of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of possible sanctions by UEFA) do not correspond to the truth."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Barcelona and Real Madrid will continue their commitment to the breakaway project, now that they are the only two parties left.