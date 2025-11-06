Where to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will square off against the Phoenix Suns (3-5) on Wednesday night, with tip-off set at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix returns home after another rough night on the road, falling 118-107 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns have looked like two different teams depending on the venue—boasting a strong 3-1 record at home but winless in four away games. In the loss to Golden State, Devin Booker once again carried the load with 38 points, but the lack of consistent help around him continues to haunt this squad early in the season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are licking their wounds after a 126-107 drubbing at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. LA struggled to find any rhythm offensively, shooting just 41% from the floor while allowing OKC to connect on over half their shots. It’s been a slow start for the Clippers’ attack, which currently ranks near the bottom of the league at just 111.7 points per game—a far cry from what’s expected of a team with their star power.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Suns will face off against the Clippers in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Bucks live on NBA TV, FDSN SC and KTVK, KPHE, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker continues to light up scoreboards, dropping 38 points in San Francisco, and the Suns could get a major boost with Jalen Green expected to make his season debut.

Mark Williams has quietly anchored the paint, pulling down 12.7 boards per game while staying effective in limited minutes. Against Golden State, he posted an impressive 16-point, 16-rebound double-double in just 27 minutes. Grayson Allen’s reliable perimeter shooting (16.4 PPG) has helped open up the floor, while Royce O’Neale’s rise as a steady two-way presence has added both defensive grit and rebounding support.

Phoenix has leaned into an up-tempo, three-point-heavy style under head coach Jordan Ott, ranking fourth in both made and attempted threes, and fifth in pace. Their 54.8% effective field-goal mark reflects a team that moves the ball and picks its spots wisely, even as they battle through injuries to Dillon Brooks and Green.

LA Clippers team news

On the other side, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have shouldered most of the scoring duties for the Clippers, though the team’s overall rhythm continues to fluctuate as Tyronn Lue fine-tunes his early-season rotations.

Harden erupted for 25 points against the Thunder, but his offensive spark dimmed after halftime as Oklahoma City seized momentum. Leonard, who sat out the previous game to rest his knee, is slated to return—bringing a crucial blend of defense and efficiency back to the lineup.

From a numbers standpoint, the Clippers remain one of the NBA’s sharper shooting squads, sitting inside the top 10 in both effective field-goal percentage (56.6%) and three-point shooting (37.5%). However, their defensive consistency remains a mixed bag, they’re allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th overall. The bigger question is whether this team can maintain its edge and energy for all four quarters, especially away from home.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/25/25 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns 129 - 102 03/05/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Clippers 119 - 117 01/28/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Clippers 111 - 109 11/01/24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns 119 - 125 10/24/24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns 113 - 116

