Stones told he's England's eighth-choice centre-back & that things must change at Man City

Trevor Sinclair feels a man who arrived at the Etihad Stadium with a big price tag and lofty expectations needs to now be weighing up his options

John Stones has become ’s eighth-choice centre-half and something "has to change soon", says former winger Trevor Sinclair.

A move away from the Etihad Stadium has been mooted for the 25-year-old defender, with serious questions being asked of his value to the cause at the reigning Premier League champions.

City invested £47.5 million ($62m) in Stones back in the summer of 2016, with the Blues buying into his obvious potential.

They have been unable to unlock as much as they had hoped, with many considering the former Everton star to have regressed.

Sinclair believes that is certainly the case at international level, with Stones needing to make some big decisions for the good of his career.

The former City and England winger told talkSPORT: “If you look at the competition, it’s one of the strongest areas for England.

“Obviously there’s Harry Maguire, I think Joe Gomez has been superb this season, [Fikayo] Tomori has been great, too.

“For me, Mason Holgate probably goes above Michael Keane – just because of the performances I’ve seen him produce at right-back.

“Then you’ve got James Tarkowski and Chris Smalling ahead of John, too.”

Sinclair added on Stones’ predicament for club and country: “I’d be concerned if I was John Stones because of the lack of football he’s played. He’s made 17 appearances this season.

“Just to put that into perspective, Raheem Sterling – who has probably played in too many games – has made 35 appearances. That’s more than double Stones has featured in.

“The fact that [Aymeric] Laporte hasn’t been available this season and Stones still hasn’t featured much sends alarm bells ringing for me.

“But even more telling is that the youngster Eric Garcia was on the bench at . He’s a very good young player, but he doesn’t have the experience that Stones possesses.

“I like him, don’t get me wrong, but the fact he was chosen ahead of John Stones for such a big game speaks volumes for me.

“For me, John is the best English passer of the ball at central defence. Without a shadow of doubt.

“Technically he’s brave and he’ll always make an angle to receive the ball and his passing range is superb.

“But evidently things are not going to plan for John Stones at Man City, and that has to change soon.”