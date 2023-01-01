Shocking stat reveals just how poor Chelsea were in second half of Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest

A shocking stat reveals just how off the pace Chelsea were against Nottingham Forest as they limped to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture of 2023.

Chelsea uninspiring against relegation battlers Forest

Goal came via lucky deflection

Registered just one shot in second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea registered just one shot in the whole of the second half in their uninspiring 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's botched header was the first effort the Blues had since the 42nd minute, proving just how poorly they entered 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter's men now trail Manchester United who sit in fourth place by seven points as they continue to lose ground in the race to secure automatic Champions League qualification. Fulham and Chelsea currently sit on the same points, but the Blues have played a game less than their west London rivals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After going unbeaten in his first nine games in charge, Potter has just one win in his last five. Reinforcements are on the way however, with Benoit Badiashile set to sign from Monaco in the coming days and a deal for David Datro Fofana already agreed.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues now face Manchester City twice in quick succession. They host them in the Premier League on January 5 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium on January 8 for an FA Cup clash.