‘Squad player’ - USMNT star Josh Sargent gets Premier League transfer warning in ‘upgrade’ advice from former Leeds United & Norwich City defender

Josh Sargent has been sent a Premier League transfer warning, with the USMNT star told he could end up being a “squad player” at Leeds United.

WHAT HAPPENED?

United States international Sargent has graced the English top-flight before, having joined Norwich City in 2021 when they were rubbing shoulders with the elite. He registered just two goals through 26 appearances at that level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Sargent has, however, improved considerably as a player since then, with the 25-year-old frontman hitting 31 goals across his last two seasons at Carrow Road. He has become one of the most highly-respected forwards in the Championship.

DID YOU KNOW

A step up into the big time is being mooted once more, with Leeds - fresh from claiming the second tier title in 2024-25 - considered to be long-time admirers of Sargent. The Missouri native has, however, been informed that he might not be the best fit for those at Elland Road.

WHAT MILLS SAID

Former Leeds and Norwich defender Danny Mills, speaking in association with William Hill Vegas, told GOAL when asked if Sargent is better equipped for the challenge of Premier League competition: “I think it’s difficult. You are taking players from the Championship into another Championship side and expect them to be Premier League players. That’s tough. It’s not easy to do that.

“Unless you are a player in the Championship where you are head and shoulders above everybody else, can you guarantee succeeding in the Premier League? What attributes do you need to be great in the Premier League? If you were that great, maybe somebody would have taken a gamble on you by now. I know he’s had his injury issues.

“The step from the Championship to the Premier League when I played, in my era, was one step, one rung on the ladder. Now, it’s four or five. That league is absolutely enormous. It’s very difficult to make that jump. Most of the good Championship players have been taken out of the Championship long ago by Premier League clubs for their squads. Same with younger players, they are all in Premier League academies a lot younger.

“It’s very difficult for teams to make that leap. You are a Championship side with Championship players. When you look at Sunderland, they are going into the Premier League with zero Premier League experience. That’s going to be tough. Teams with the best players finish higher up the league, simple as that.”

TELL ME MORE

Mills added: “If I was looking at Josh Sargent going to Leeds, I’d be looking at that being as a squad player. I’m not sure he gets into their best XI in the Championship, let alone in the Premier League.

“Leeds have got a good squad, some good players within that - Dan James, [Wilfried] Gnonto. Leeds have already got five or six forward players - [Manor] Solomon if they get him back on loan.

“Does he improve Leeds? If he had gone to Leeds in the Championship, would he have started week in, week out? I’m not convinced he would because Leeds have got some very good players in those positions. I’m not sure it’s an upgrade for the Premier League.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SARGENT?

Sargent, who has 28 caps and five international goals to his name, does not form part of the USMNT squad pursuing Gold Cup glory. Mauricio Pochettino cited “football reasons” for his omission, with the hard-working striker free to concentrate on decisions regarding his future.