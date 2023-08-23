Spurs chairman Daniel Levy 'laughed himself to death' during Harry Kane transfer negotiations with Bayern Munich, claims Steffen Freund

Harry Sherlock
Levy-Kane-Bayern-SpursGetty/GOAL
H. KaneBayern MünchenTottenham HotspurBundesligaTransfersPremier League

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy "laughed himself to death" during talks with Bayern Munich over Harry Kane's transfer, according to Steffen Freund.

  • Spurs sold Kane to Bayern
  • Protracted negotiations took place
  • Freund offers insight into talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spurs and Borussia Dortmund midfielder insists that Levy was tickled by the public declaration of Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness about Kane, as he said that he felt that Bayern would be able to extricate him from the north London club. Bayern eventually paid €100m (£85m/$108m) for a player who had one year left on his contract, having seen three previous bids rejected, and Freund has suggested that Levy was the winner of the saga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The interview by Uli Hoeness, Levy laughed himself to death. That didn't bother him very much. I'm sure in the end he got the prize he wanted and Bayern had to give in," Freund told ran.de.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: German icon Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Bayern were "blackmailed" into paying such a fee for Kane, who has already opened his account for the club with a goal against Werder Bremen in his Bundesliga debut.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Daniel Levy TottenhamGetty Images

Harry Kane FC Bayern München 2023/24 Matchday 01getty

WHAT NEXT? Bayern play Augsburg on Sunday, with Kane set to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel's side once again.

