'We are building' - Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes issues confident statement after potentially saving his job with first MLS win of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Sporting KC finally dropped their unwanted record of being the only winless team in MLS in 2023 as they defeated the Sounders 2-1 at Lumen Field thanks to goals from Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy. Under-fire head coach Peter Vermes - who has recently faced calls to leave - talked about the win being a good springboard for the team to try and build upon.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What I do believe is that we are building towards who we can be and I think tonight was a very good representation of that,” Vermes said. “Is that it? No, not even close. There's so much more that we can do better. And we'll keep working towards that.

“Ten games we didn’t have a win and we know that we played a lot of games where we played very well. We just didn't get the result. But, as I've tried to say many times, there's no doubt that the guys were dejected because of where we were and having not won. But they haven't given up or they’re not in a place where they don't believe. They continue to work very hard.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting KC remained bottom of the league but have finally gotten rid of the zero on their win counter. They now sit equal on points with LA Galaxy in the Western Conference, having played an extra game. But Vermes' job is perhaps a smidge safer now than it was last week.

WHAT NEXT? Sporting KC face Houston Dynamo next in the U.S. Open Cup before hosting Minnesota United in their next MLS game.

