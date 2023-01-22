Jakub Kiwior's imminent arrival at Arsenal has left his former manager at Spezia Luca Gotti "frustrated" over losing an important player.

Kiwior set to sign in £20m deal

Amount would be record sale for Spezia

Gotti has lamented losing star player

WHAT HAPPENED? The news that the Gunners were in advanced talks for the Poland international broke on Friday and it is thought that the player will be in attendance for Sunday's game against Manchester United. The deal appears to suit both parties, with Kiwior's signing an undoubted steal for the Gunners while also providing Spezia with their biggest ever sale. Gotti, though, has lamented the large gap he now has to fill in his side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very happy for Kiwior and this opportunity he created for himself. It is also the biggest sale in Spezia’s history and I imagine the club is happy with that too," the Italian said in a press conference. "However, I cannot be happy with it. There are coaches who constantly complain and ask for reinforcements, that is not me but I am often in a situation where my clubs sell at a big profit.

"That doesn’t mean the players who arrive to replace them are worse, they are merely less ready to deliver. It is frustrating for a coach, as when you work to build them up, you then don’t get to enjoy the fruits of your labour, as they are sold and you press the reset button."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Spezia are without a key player, Arsenal have responded to losing out on Ukrainian starlet Mykhailo Mudryk to rivals Chelsea by bringing in key reinforcements at a fraction of the price. Kiwior looks set to follow Leandro Trossard to north London, who could be handed his Gunners debut in the crunch match against United.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIWIOR? While the Poland international will be watching on from the stands for that match, it won't be long before he features in his first match for the Gunners, which may come as early as Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City.