Spain women's star Jenni Hermoso copies iconic Lionel Messi photo as she poses in bed with World Cup trophy

Spain superstar Jenni Hermoso copied an iconic Lionel Messi photo as she posed in bed with the Women's World Cup trophy.

Spain won 2023 Women's World Cup

Hermoso sleeps with the trophy in bed

Copied Argentine forward Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? After guiding Argentina to their third global crown in Qatar in 2022, Messi shared a picture of himself sleeping with the World Cup trophy. Spain's Hermoso has followed suit after seeing off England in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. After celebrating for over a day and a half she finally got some much-needed sleep, but the trophy did not leave her side.

She shared a picture with the silverware and captioned: "The perfect dream that came true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was indeed a "perfect dream" as Hermoso's penalty miss did not come back to haunt her as Spain held on against England thanks to Olga Carmona's first-half strike.

WHAT NEXT? After conquering the world, Hermoso will return to club football with Mexican side Pachuca.