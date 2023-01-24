Southampton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle United match on TV in the UK, U.S and India

Newcastle United will take on Southampton away in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe's men have enjoyed a fine run of form since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions after the pause in action.

Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table, however, they will take confidence from their progress in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Saints beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup while they beat giants Manchester City 2-0 to qualify for the Carabao Cup semi-final.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Southampton vs Newcastle United date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Newcastle United Date: January 24, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 25) Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Southampton vs Newcastle United can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The game between Southampton and Newcastle United is being telecast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no telecast of the match in India.

Southampton squad and team news

Nathan Jones will be without players like Tino Livramento, Juan Larios, Alex McCarthy and Theo Walcott who are injured and unavailable for the Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Walker-Peters; Diallo, Lavia; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Mara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Caballero, Bazunu Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Edozie, Armstrong, Dialo, Lavia Forwards Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi

Newcastle United squad and team news

Eddie Howe will miss the services of Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth, who are all sidelined due to injuries. Bruno Guimaraes, who started against Crystal Palace during the weekend despite carrying a knock, will be once again available for selection against Southampton.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Joelinton.