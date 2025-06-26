'Sounders just wanted to represent' - Kasey Keller, Herculez Gomez offer contrasting views on Seattle's Club World Cup campaign, saying MLS side's exit 'was as expected'

Gomez noted that the three MLS teams in the CWC - Seattle, Inter Miami and LAFC - play in league that includes a salary cap

AFP

WHAT HAPPENED

The Seattle Sounders finished at the bottom of their group in the Club World Cup, dropping all three games, but still putting up impressive performances in losses to Botafogo, Atletico Madrid and PSG. Former USMNT and Sounders goalkeeper Kasey Keller said the MLS side had a respectable showing.

“When they saw that draw, they knew it was going to be a herculean task to get themselves out of the group," Keller said on the Futbol Americas podcast. “But at the same time, I think the Sounders just wanted to represent. They didn’t want to go in and just get rolled over. And I’ll be honest with you, in that first game against Botafogo, they should have gotten something out of that match. They looked a little nervous in the first half, went down 2-0 but then had opportunity after opportunity to get the equalizer. That was probably the most frustrating because that was the best opportunity”

Keller also noted that Seattle didn't simply try to survive at home, but instead attempted to attack some very good teams.

“Clearly they didn’t want to play an Atletico Madrid that got spanked by PSG 4-0, so there was maybe a different level of motivation for Atletico in that match," he said. "But they got a goal, pushed them... nobody was just packing it in. The Sounders didn’t just go out there in front of their home crowd and just say, ‘We’re going to get 11 guys behind the ball and just try to survive.'

“No they weren’t cavalier about it. But they tried to attack some very, very good teams, and I think they represented very well for MLS against some very tough opposition.”

WHAT HERCULEZ GOMEZ SAID

Herculez Gomez offered a more critical perspective, but stopped short of calling the showing a failure.

"It’s difficult for Seattle," he said. "I thought they showed very well... the first game was where they definitely could have got something out of it. Botafogo was begging for the final whistle. Another two minutes that game would have been tied. Another minute, that game probably would have been a 3-2 game for the Sounders. Other than that, it was as expected.”

He also noted that the three MLS teams in the CWC - Seattle, Inter Miami and LAFC - play in league that includes a salary cap and other restrictions.

“I feel bad for the MLS teams," he said. "LAFC? It’s circumstantial, but they didn’t have one home game. They’re the only MLS team without a home game... If you saw that first game against Chelsea - nobody was at that game - but if this game was at the Bank of California? If they have that home field advantage against Chelsea, the way they played against Chelsea, it could have been a different story.

"I seriously think that because the game in Atlanta with no fans, LAFC had their chances to put Chelsea away. Now imagine with home support... Then again, nobody asked MLS or these teams to have a salary cap, nobody asked them to not be able to reinforce themselves in a way other teams probably could have during that 10-day window. So it’s their own doing. But I feel bad for them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The FIFA Club World Cup has provided exposure for MLS clubs on the global stage, offering direct comparisons with teams from Europe and South America. Miami was the only MLS side to advance to the knockouts.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Seattle Sounders and LAFC now return to MLS competition. The Sounders will face Austin FC on Saturday, while LAFC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.