Solskjaer should be worried about ‘unrecognisable’ De Gea after more Man Utd mishaps – Neville

The former Red Devils star admits that the mistakes which have crept into the game of a once reliable goalkeeper are becoming a cause for concern

should be “worried” about “unrecognisable” David de Gea, says Phil Neville, with costly errors having crept into the game of a once reliable goalkeeper.

As a four-time Player of the Year winner at Old Trafford, a Spanish shot-stopper has been a model of consistency through much of his time in .

Performances between the sticks have earned De Gea over 400 appearances and a lucrative contract through to the summer of 2024.

Questions are, however, been asked of whether he will still be No.1 when that deal comes to a close.

That is because mistakes have been far too frequent from the 29-year-old of late, with another forgettable display put in during a 3-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

De Gea has been relatively unchallenged over recent years, with his place firmly nailed down, but Dean Henderson is now breathing down his neck after impressing on loan at Sheffield United.

Former United star Neville admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon have a big decision to make.

He told BBC Sport on the back of a disappointing showing from De Gea at Wembley against : “He's unrecognisable from the player that won Player of the Year awards.

“If I was Solskjaer I'd be worried. His credentials are still up there with the best in the world but he's lost all his confidence.”

Neville has also claimed that United got their tactics wrong as a collective in a meeting with Chelsea that saw a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions brought to a shuddering halt.

United lined up in an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation against the Blues, with Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood among those to drop out of their starting line-up.

Neville added on Solskjaer’s questionable selection call: “I don't think United had a player on the pitch, maybe [Bruno] Fernandes, that played well.

“I think Ole picked the wrong team and the wrong system.”

With their adventure over for another year, top four-chasing United will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they take in a crucial home date with former manager David Moyes and his West Ham side.