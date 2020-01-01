Solskjaer issues update on Rashford's availability for Man Utd's game at Liverpool

Anfield is the stage for Sunday's headline match and the visitors are unsure if their star striker will be available

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he will give Marcus Rashford as much time as he possibly can before deciding whether the striker is fit enough to face fierce rivals in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils travel to Anfield to face the runaway leaders, who sit 14 points ahead of second-placed , with a mandate to end the Reds' incredible 38-match unbeaten streak in the English top tier.

Getting one over on their old foes is easier said than done, however, with Sunday's hosts in blistering form and doubts still lingering over whether Rashford, United's most in-form player, will be fit enough to feature against Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win over but was withdrawn after just 16 minutes after taking to the pitch, having picked up a back injury, and Solskjaer admits that he still does not know if his star forward will be available.

“I can't tell you now,” the Norwegian told a press conference on Friday morning. “As I said with Harry [Maguire] a few weeks ago, of course we're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out.

“We're going to do some more checks and treatment with him today. Yesterday of course was just a recovery day anyway and some treatment for him.

“I haven't seen him this morning, but I'm not going to hold my breath. I would probably think that he wouldn't be ready, but let's see. There's still 48 hours, more than that, so let's see.”

Rashford's injury comes as a huge blow for United, with the striker having found the net against Liverpool in the reverse fixture, a 1-1 draw in October and the only match in which the Merseyside outfit have dropped points thus far this season.

Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are also set to miss the clash, while Paul Pogba is out of contention having had ankle surgery at the start of January. Luke Shaw is also a doubt, while Eric Bailly played in a behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday as he nears full fitness.