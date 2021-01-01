Solskjaer admits Van de Beek isn't happy at Manchester United

The Netherlands international has started just two Premier League matches since making a summer move from Ajax

head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer signing Donny van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford due to his lack of playing time.

The 23-year-old came over from in the summer and was tipped to play a major role at Old Trafford, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in his first season in .

Van de Beek has made 21 total appearances this season but has played just 10 times in the Premier League – only two of which have been starts.

United have surged to the top of the league table with the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing a major role in central midfield.

That has left the international as the odd man out, and his manager has admitted that lack of playing time hasn't gone down well.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy," Solskjaer said. "Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

"We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position."

Solskjaer himself earned a reputation as a super sub during his playing days at Old Trafford, and as such he has plenty of empathy for his new signing.

“He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges," the Norwegian continued.

"I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Man Utd head coach]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win - and Donny is that type of guy.

“He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games."

Ahead of Sunday's match against , Solskjaer revealed that Van de Beek would see the pitch at Old Trafford and backed him to make a major impact against Jurgen Klopp's struggling Reds side.

“He will definitely be involved in this game against Liverpool and he might be the deciding factor in the game," Solskjaer said.

“He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity.”