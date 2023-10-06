Will Sofyan Amrabat have to play left-back again?! Erik ten Hag provides Sergio Reguilon injury update as Tottenham loanee returns to training

- Reguilon ruled out against Brentford
- Spurs loanee returns to training
- Amrabat playing left-back in Spaniard's absence
WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman revealed that Sergio Reguilon will not be in contention to play against Brentford on Saturday despite returning to training following a hamstring injury. It leaves United still without any of their three natural left-backs due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, Antony is ready to start a week after returning to the squad following a leave of absence to deal with allegations of assault from his former girlfriend.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Not for tomorrow [Reguilon]. I think he's [Antony] ready for a start," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's home game against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The manager blamed United's woeful run of results - their worst start to a season since 1989-90 - on their long-running injury problems. "We've had to make changes almost every game and the routine changes," he said. "You make mistakes as a team and the opponent takes benefit from it, so we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments, to be well organised."
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Next Match
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United desperately need a win against Brentford on Saturday to kickstart their season after losing four of their seven Premier League games and both of their Champions League matches.