2024 Guinness Six Nations tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

The squads are in, and the countdown is officially on. England, France, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will all square off once more this year on the back of respectively disappointing Rugby World Cup campaigns in 2023, with all six sides hoping to put their ghosts to rest and emerge as ultimate winners.

With no Lions Tour or other major tournament on the immediate horizon, hopes of a Grand Slam finish will be the big prize for these sides this season, and already, hosts of supporters will have booked their seats to see all the action unfold across February and March. But, while immediate demand for existing membership holders means tickets can be tough to come by, there are still several ways to ensure you get your seat for a fixture at one of the great grounds of rugby union, ranging from Twickenham to Murrayfield and more.

So, how can you get tickets for the Six Nations Championship? GOAL takes you through where to buy, what prices you can expect, and what fixtures are in store for this year’s tournament.

How to buy 2024 Six Nations tickets

There are multiple ways to purchase Six Nations tickets, with each competing nation selling seats through their own portals for home and away fixtures. Please be aware that capacity is limited, and demand frequently outstrips allocation for the series. Sales typically occur over a succession of priority windows for union members, depending on tier, before any remaining seats are placed on general sale ahead of the tournament. At the time of publication, all remaining tickets are on general sale.

Below, you can find a list of all the teams competing in the Six Nations, along with links to their respective ticket portal to explore options for the series. Additional ticket drops may be released on a match-by-match basis shortly before game day.

List of Six Nations teams

Team Ticket Portal Link England Ticket Portal France Ticket Portal Ireland Ticket Portal Italy Ticket Portal Scotland Ticket Portal Wales Ticket Portal 2024 Six Nations tickets on StubHub In addition to first-hand sales through the official ticketing portals, fans can also pick up seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to pick up a ticket through alternative channels.

Remember to ensure that you have read the terms and conditions for any purchase made through second-hand retailers and that you are buying from a trusted source so as not to be exploited by touts.

When does the Six Nations take place?

The Six Nations Championship occurs over five weekends, between Friday, February 2, and Saturday, March 16. Each round contains three fixtures, with the six teams competing in a round-robin format.

Teams play three or two games at home, traditionally in their national stadium, with a rotation each year to determine who will play more fixtures on their turf.

What are the Six Nations fixtures?

The Six Nations fixtures will see every team play the other once over five rounds of action, staggered as standalone games. With the exception of the final round, all matches will be played over a two-day period, with the last slate of games combined for one blockbuster finale.

Below, you can find the 2024 Six Nations fixtures and their corresponding date and venue.

List of Six Nations fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Friday, February 2 France v Ireland Stade Velodrome, Marseille Saturday, February 3 Italy v England Stadio Olimpico, Rome Saturday, February 3 Wales v Scotland Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Saturday, February 10 Scotland v France Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Saturday, February 10 England v Wales Twickenham Stadium, London Sunday, February 11 Ireland v Italy Aviva Stadium, Dublin Saturday, February 24 Ireland v Wales Aviva Stadium, Dublin Saturday, February 24 Scotland v England Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Sunday, February 25 France v Italy Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq Saturday, March 9 Italy v Scotland Stadio Olimpico, Rome Saturday, March 9 England v Ireland Twickenham Stadium, London Sunday, March 10 Wales v France Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Saturday, March 16 Wales v Italy Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Saturday, March 16 Ireland v Scotland Aviva Stadium, Dublin Saturday, March 16 France v England Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

FAQs

Where should I buy Six Nations tickets from?

Fans looking to purchase Six Nations tickets should either purchase them directly through the respective team ticketing portals or look to secure a seat through a secondary retailer such as StubHub.

When do Six Nations go on sale?

Six Nations tickets are already on general sale before the tournament, with each team’s respective ticket portal having moved to the general sale phase of the ticket window.

You can try to purchase tickets for the Six Nations up to and potentially including the day of your respective fixture of choice.

How do I buy cheap Six Nations tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap tickets for Six Nations fixtures will be through the official team ticketing portals. Official retailers will carry the lowest prices for fixtures and safeguard your purchases.

Again, StubHub may be an option for those who are happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.

Can I buy Six Nations hospitality tickets?

You can purchase hospitality tickets for Six Nations, allowing supporters to take in tournament games surrounded by luxury and in sumptuous comfort. A range of packages, from casual fare and fine dining through to private boxes, are retailed on a match-by-match basis through each team’s respective ticketing portal.

You can browse packages on an individual or group basis through each portal.

Which teams are the favorites to win the Six Nations?

Following a Rugby World Cup campaign that saw frontrunners France and Ireland both stutter to quarter-final exits, it was a combative England who came within a point of reaching the final following a narrow defeat to South Africa.

Despite that overperformance, though, it will be Andy Farrell’s defending champions and Fabien Galthie’s Les Bleus who enter as favorites to win the Six Nations again, with both teams keen to make immediate amends for their disappointing runs a few months ago.

Scotland and Wales will both have hopes of victories too, with ex-Grand Slam winner Warren Gatland still in charge of the latter. Meanwhile, Italy will be out to avoid the Wooden Spoon and hope their continued growth reaps impressive rewards.

