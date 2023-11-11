On the chopping block! Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepared to ditch Jadon Sancho, Antony & Anthony Martial in Man Utd January fire sale

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning major changes at Manchester United in the winter and is keen to sell three struggling attackers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe is expected to formally take up his 25 percent stake in Manchester United imminently and is already making plans. Those include putting Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial up for sale in a bid to offload the struggling trio in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils invested heavily in all three players but none have managed to live up to their lofty price tags. Sancho is currently exiled from the first-team squad after failing to apologise for calling out manager Erik ten Hag on social media. Martial has been at United for almost a decade but has never been able to consistently impress and has just one goal this season. Meanwhile, Antony has not managed a goal or an assist this season, an embarrassing statistic from a player who cost United £85 million ($99m) in 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Luton Town.