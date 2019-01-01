Sir Alex Ferguson impressed by Giggs as Wales manager

The former Red Devils manager was full of praise for his old player in the wake of an impressive feat

icon Sir Alex Ferguson is impressed by what he's seen of Ryan Giggs as manager.

Giggs sealed the nation's spot at Euro 2020 this week after they beat Hungary 2-0 to claim second spot in Group E - one point clear of Slovakia.

Having played his entire career under the guidance of Ferguson, Giggs' switch to management has so far proven successful with his former mentor full of praise.

"Ryan was always going to be a top man," Ferguson said while speaking at a fundraiser for international football charity Grassroot Soccer in London.

"He is intelligent, he has great drive about him and is doing a great job with Wales - and giving young players a chance too. It is fantastic."

Giggs took charge of Wales in January 2018 and has won nine of his 19 games in charge to date.

Having replaced Chris Coleman at the helm after his predecessor had guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, Giggs has faced plenty of criticism as his side only scraped through qualifying.

They ultimately got the job done however with Wales midfielder Joe Allen adamant Giggs has now been vindicated.

"He has delivered, simple as that," Allen said. "He came in off the back of a great manager who had huge success.

"It was always going to be tough but he has got us there. I think questions have been asked of everything really – selection, tactics – but nine times out of 10 he has got it right.

"That is one of the big reasons we have made it.

“The ambition and target was to get to the Euros. We would have loved to have done it more easily but beggars can’t be choosers. Any way you get there is huge success.

"A lot of people are going to have to eat their words with some of the criticism which has been thrown at us.”

Wales have now gone seven games without defeat and they will back themselves to surprise people once again at .

At the tournament three years ago, the nation topped their group ahead of and defeated in the quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions in the semi-finals.