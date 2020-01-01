'We want to help but not be damaged' - Simeone hints at Real and Barca clause after Atletico release Costa

The boss of the Liga leaders is sorry to see the striker leave but believes it is the best thing for everyone involved

Diego Simeone says Diego Costa still has a future in football after he was released by , although he is likely to move abroad with the club keen to help the player "without being damaged".

The 32-year-old former international has been a fringe member of the Atletico side this season, making just seven appearances and scoring twice.

He was due to reach the end of his contract at the end of the campaign but that has been ripped up, allowing Costa to find a new club.

Costa asked to leave Atletico, citing personal reasons, and has been linked with a return to the Premier League having previously played in with .

Speaking at a news conference, Simeone appeared to indicate the fiery forward would be leaving Spain, suggesting there was a clause built into Costa's exit settlement that would prevent him from joining one of their Liga rivals - namely or .

"The club have been able to help him without being damaged and that generates peace of mind," said Simeone. "You know that we love Diego, we have spent a lot of time together in the best way, we gave each other a lot and we have talked with him.

"He also has the need to find new challenges because he is well, strong and I cannot imagine another scenario other than him going on to do good things, because he is a fighter.

"[We want] to thank him, as with all the people who have given us their hearts, and Diego has been one of them from the sporting and human point of view.

"[I] hope that he finds the best way and to be able to hug each other when we meet again, since we have not seen each other for a couple of days because he did not come to train while he was negotiating. The most beautiful thing that remains is that we can hug each other when we see each other, celebrate and remember."

Costa scored 83 goals and provided 36 assists in 215 games for Atleti, where he first arrived in 2006 aged only 17.

He won the Liga title at the capital club in the 2013-14 season and has also lifted the and , as well as twice being a Premier League champion during his three-year stay at Chelsea.