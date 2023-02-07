Sheffield United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sheffield United vs Wrexham in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Sheffield United host Wrexham in a FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.

Wrexham head into this match on the back of seven consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League. They are currently placed second on the league table, three points behind leaders Notts County.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions and are currently placed second on the Championship points table, seven behind leaders Burnley.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Wrexham Date: February 7 Kick-off: 2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Feb 8) Venue: Bramall Lane

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The match can be watched on ESPN2 and streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched on ITV4 and streamed live on ITVX.

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast right of the FA Cup.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN2 ESPN+ UK ITV4 ITVX India N/A Sony Liv

Sheffield United team news & squad

Coach Paul Heckingbottom will be without George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injuries.

Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Gordon Midfielders Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster Forwards McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison

Wrexham team news & squad

Jordan Davies and Aaron Hayden are sidelined due to injuries and will miss the clash against the Blades.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer