Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Shakhtar Donetsk would want a positive result against Real Madrid to keep their hopes of passing to the Round of 16 alive.

Shakhtar Donetsk host Real Madrid in the fourth game of Group F of the UEFA Champions League. The defending champions sit on top of Group F with 9 points after 3 games, winning all their previous three. That included a 2-1 win over Shakhtar at the Bernabeu last week. The scoreline was not at all a fair reflection of how dominant Real Madrid were that night.

Shakhtar tasted their first defeat of the 2022-23 season at the Bernabeu, having won one and drawn the other game in the Champions League, while they have four wins and one draw in five games in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Igor Jovicevic's men put on a good fight inspite of their young team

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk XI (4-1-4-1): Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Stepanenko; Shved, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Zubkov

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti's side will face their biggest challenge yet when they host Xavi's Barcelona on Sunday, 16th October.

The Catalans have started the season in terrific form, at least domestically, winning seven games and drawing one in the league. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points in the league with 22 points from 8 games.

The defending LaLiga champions will then travel to Elche in a mid-week league fixture on Wednesday, 19th October.