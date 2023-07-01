Serie A referee Marco Serra dismissed ahead of 2023-24 season after clash with Jose Mourinho

The referee at the centre of an acrimonious touchline spat with Jose Mourinho last season has been dismissed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Italia report that Marco Serra's name will not appear on the list of referees approved for the upcoming season and that his exclusion is due to "justified technical reasons" but has also taken into account Serra's dispute with Mourinho and his subsequent attitude.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho and the official clashed during Roma's trip to Cremonese in February. The Portuguese coach became enraged that his side were not awarded a free kick and focused his ire on Serra who was on duty as the fourth official. Serra reportedly fired back with some choice words of his own, telling Mourinho to "Mind your own f*cking business" and "Sit down, everyone's taking the p*ss out of you."

WHAT NEXT FOR JOSE MOURINHO? It's a rare victory for the Special One, whose antics on the bench last season means he will serve both domestic and European touchline bans after his three red cards in Serie A and his taunting of Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final.