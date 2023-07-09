'Onwards!' - Sergio Ramos trains alone as he continues search for new club following PSG release amid Inter Miami and Saudi links

Ritabrata Banerjee
sergio ramosGetty Images
Sergio RamosInter MiamiPro LeagueMLS

Free agent Sergio Ramos is training alone as his search for a new club continues amid interest from Inter Miami and Saudi clubs.

  • Free agent Ramos training alone
  • Linked with a move to Inter Miami and Al-Ahli
  • Could reunite with Messi in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Spaniard became a free agent at the end of June once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. He is now in search of a new club but in the meantime, he is keeping himself fit by toiling hard in his solo training sessions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old defender is linked with a move to Inter Miami that could see him reunite with former PSG colleague Lionel Messi. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are also keen on signing him in the summer and are ready to pay him $20m-a-year.

WHAT NEXT? Other than offers from USA and Saudi Arabia, he was also linked with a move to his boyhood club Sevilla but the club president recently clarified that they have no intentions of bringing Ramos back to La Liga.