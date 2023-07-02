Sergio Ramos to follow Lionel Messi to MLS? Inter Miami hold transfer talks with former PSG defender

Inter Miami have reportedly held talks with Sergio Ramos about a sensational reunion with his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami want to sign Ramos

MLS strugglers have already signed Messi and Busquets

Alba is close to joining the MLS franchise

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have sent shockwaves through the football world in recent weeks by announcing the signings of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, and now they look set to bring in another former La Liga legend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to SPORT, the MLS side are in negotiations with former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos. For many years the Spanish World Cup winner was a direct rival of Barcelona stars Messi and Busquets, but he played alongside the former at PSG for the last two years of his career.

AND WHAT'S MORE: SPORT also report that Inter Miami are in 'very advanced negotiations' with Spanish full-back Jordi Alba, who terminated his Barcelona contract at the end of last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The defender reportedly wanted to stay in Paris, but PSG opted against offering him a new contract. The 37-year-old has been linked with Sevilla and a string of clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he looks set to join a 'La Liga revolution' in Florida. That includes former Barca manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who replaced Phil Neville as coach last month. With Inter Miami currently rock-bottom of the MLS standings, Ramos could bring some much-needed experience, leadership and defensive quality to the team.