Real Madrid reunion! Sergio Ramos seals transfer to Al Ittihad to link up with ex-team-mate Karim Benzema

Sergio Ramos is on the verge of moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, where he will link up with former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema

  • Ramos agrees to join Al-Ittihad
  • Defender to sign as a free agent
  • Will link up with old team-mate Benzema

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos is about to agree a transfer to Al-Ittihad. The former Real Madrid captain has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. And he is about to link up with former Blancos team-mate Benzema after opting to join Al-Ittihad over Galatasaray, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema and Ramos won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid in a glorious 12-year period together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos left Real in 2021 to join PSG while Benzema called time on his long spell in the Spanish capital over the summer to see out his career in Saudi Arabia.

