Serbia vs Switzerland: Lineups and LIVE updates

Which team from Serbia and Switzerland will show an extra bit of hunger to win the game and all but seal a spot in the Round of 16?

Serbia and Switzerland will be determined to register a win and book a place in the Round of 16 when they face each other at Stadium 974.

Serbia have just one point from two games, and will require a win to have a chance at qualifying for the Round of 16. They have a goal difference of -2. though, and will need to win by a comfortable margin to have a chance of going through.

Switzerland, on the other hand, need just a draw and hope that Brazil beat Cameroon to finish second in the group. However, if Brazil lose to Cameroon, Switzerland could finish top of the table if they have a better goal difference.

Both Serbia and Switzerland will hope their star men rise to the occasion. All eyes will be on Serbia's Sergej Milinković-Savić and Dusan Tadić, while Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri will be expected to bring their experience to the fore.

Serbia vs Switzerland confirmed lineups

Serbia XI (3-4-1-2): V. Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Zivković, S. Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić; Vlahović, Mitrović

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schär, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Serbia vs Switzerland LIVE updates

Serbia and Switzerland's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Serbia can finish second with a win, provided Brazil beat Cameroon in the other game. They can also finish second if they manage to have a better goal difference than Cameroon should they defeat Tite's side. In any case, they will face Portugal, winners of Group H, in the Round of 16.

Switzerland can finish first in the group if they beat Serbia and Brazil lose to Cameroon, provided they have a better goal difference. If that happens, they'll face South Korea in the Round of 16. However, if Brazil draw or win, or if Serbia draw against Switzerland and Cameroon wins, they can finish second. Goal difference will be a crucial factor in the latter scenario then. If they end as runners-up, they'll face Portugal in the Round of 16.