Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland

Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland.

Serbia beaten by Swiss

Went out of World Cup

Game marred by clashes

WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serbia must now wait to find out what, if any, action FIFA will take after the encounter. FIFA previously fined Swiss stars Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their goal celebrations against Serbia back in 2018. Captain Stephan Lichtsteiner was also hit with a fine for his part in the celebrations. The head of Serbia's FA, Slavisa Kokeza, had condemned the players' actions, claiming they were deliberately provocative.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Football Association of Serbia due to potential breaches of articles 12 (misconduct of players and officials), 13 (discrimination) and 16 (order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to incidents during the Serbia v. Switzerland FIFA World Cup™ match that took place on 2 December," read a statement.

WHAT NEXT FOR SERBIA? The team's next fixture is against Lithuania in Euro 2024 qualifying in March.